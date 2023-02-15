Anita Hassanandani is an actress who has been in several movies and TV shows. The most recent serial, Yeh Hai Mohabbatein, featured Divyanka Tripathi in a negative light. In 2013, she got hitched by her longtime partner Rohit Reddy. She gave birth to a child on February 9, 2021, and has been posting videos and photographs of her baby Aarav on social media ever since.

Anita sings the Gayatri Mantra to Aarav in one of her videos while he maintains composure and listens. Her most recent video features Aarav, her adorable moments with him, and how much she loves being a mother.

She released an adorable video on social media to announce the birth of her son. The official start of her new journey as a mother was announced on Instagram.

Additionally, she shared an Instagram story of Aarav dozing off. Anita shares images of her son yawning, chatting in baby speak, and even just boomerangs of her holding him.

Since Aarav is a “daddy’s boy,” according to Rohit Reddy’s caption, the father also posts reels and photos of their son.



Aaravv, Anita and Rohit’s infant boy, will soon be growing up and starting school for the first time. Anita was overjoyed to see her son embark on this new adventure, and she snapped a photo of the occasion with her phone. Then, as the mother-son pair made their way to Aaravv’s school, she took pictures with him. When Arravv returned from school, she also made a video and shared it with her fans. After being apart from his mother for some time, the young child cried happily as he reunited with her.

Source: toi, pinkvilla, times now