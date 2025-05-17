Anita Hassanandani Reddy In Sun Neo TV’s ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’

After serial Suman Indori, Anita Hassanandani will soon be seen in Sun Neo TV’s new show ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’.

Sun Neo TV is going to come up with a new show, ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’. As the name suggests, this story is going to be full of love, adventure and mysteries.

The biggest news related to this show is that Anita Hassanandani is going to be a part of this series. She will be seen playing a negative character in this show.

Although, complete information about her character has not been revealed yet, but it is certain that her role will bring a big twist in the story.

Anita Hassanandani is a well-known name in the TV industry. She has given strong performances in hit shows like ‘Naagin’, ‘Yeh Hai Mohabbatein’. Her charm has remained intact on the small screen for many years, and now once again, she is ready to surprise the audience in a new avatar. Last Anita was seen in Colors ‘Suman Indori’ alongside Zain Imam and Ashnoor Kaur.

The audience is already excited about this show, because it will have an interesting combination of romance and mystery.

The promotion of this show will start soon, and the rest of the starcast will also be revealed.

For now, the audience is waiting to see what new colours Anita will add to this new character.

For the audience waiting to see something new and powerful in the world of TV, ‘Divya Prem: Pyaar Aur Rahasya Ki Kahani’ can prove to be an interesting journey.

Stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com for more updates!