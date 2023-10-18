Anshula Kapoor Enjoys 'Pool Date' With Boyfriend Rohan Thakkar, See Photos

Anshula Kapoor is the daughter of Boney Kapoor and sister of Arjun Kapoor. Though she is not in the film industry, her active presence on social media has made her a star. Earlier this year, Anshula has been in the limelight for her love life as she officially announced her relationship with the screenwriter Rohan Thakkar. And now the diva shares a mushy picture as she enjoys a pool date with him.

Anshula Kapoor’s Pool Date With Rohan Thakkar

Taking to her Instagram handle, Anshula shared an adorable glimpse of her pool date with boyfriend Rohan Thakkar. In the image, the adorable couple Anshula and Rohan can be seen inside the pool. In contrast, Anshula looked beautiful in a black bikini while Rohan had a glass of drink in his hand. The couple poses for the photo, flaunting their big smile.

Undoubtedly, Anshula and Rohan had a great time on their cosy pool date, and their happy faces are proof.

Anshula was last seen with her sister, Khushi Kapoor, at a beauty brand event. Khushi was announced as the brand ambassador of the skincare brand. The Kapoor sisters were twining in pink gowns as they appeared for the event.

Did you like Anshula Kapoor and Rohan Thakkar’s mushy pool date? Let us know your thoughts in the comments box below.