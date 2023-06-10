Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out

Sonam Kapoor turns another fabulous year older today! As the clock struck midnight, social media platforms were ablaze with a flood of heartfelt wishes pouring in for the talented actor. From family members to colleagues, the virtual world was buzzing with love and admiration for Sonam on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor-Anushka Sharma drop heart-felt wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of style herself, took to social media to shower Sonam with warm wishes, while Anushka Sharma and many others joined the chorus of well-wishers.

Anushka Sharma shared a stunning picture of Sonam Kapoor on her social media handle. Where we can see Sonam decked up in her all stylish pantsuit. Sharing the astounding look, Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Sonam, wishing you love and light always”

Kareena Kapoor on the other hand shared stunning pictures from events with Sonam. Both the divas can be seen all smiling as they posed for the pictures. Kareena sharing the moments wrote, “Happiest Birthday Darling, love you lots, have the best one”

As we all come together to celebrate this milestone in Sonam Kapoor’s life, let’s raise a toast to the birthday girl and wish her a year filled with love, success, and countless unforgettable moments. Happy birthday, Sonam! May this year be the most extraordinary one yet!