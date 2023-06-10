ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of style herself, took to social media to shower Sonam with warm wishes, while Anushka Sharma and many others joined the chorus of well-wishers, check out below

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
10 Jun,2023 05:43:28
Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out

Sonam Kapoor turns another fabulous year older today! As the clock struck midnight, social media platforms were ablaze with a flood of heartfelt wishes pouring in for the talented actor. From family members to colleagues, the virtual world was buzzing with love and admiration for Sonam on her special day.

Kareena Kapoor-Anushka Sharma drop heart-felt wishes

Kareena Kapoor Khan, the epitome of style herself, took to social media to shower Sonam with warm wishes, while Anushka Sharma and many others joined the chorus of well-wishers.

Anushka Sharma shared a stunning picture of Sonam Kapoor on her social media handle. Where we can see Sonam decked up in her all stylish pantsuit. Sharing the astounding look, Anushka wrote, “Happy birthday Sonam, wishing you love and light always”

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out 814329

Kareena Kapoor on the other hand shared stunning pictures from events with Sonam. Both the divas can be seen all smiling as they posed for the pictures. Kareena sharing the moments wrote, “Happiest Birthday Darling, love you lots, have the best one”

Anushka Sharma and Kareena Kapoor share adorable birthday wishes for Sonam Kapoor, check out 814328

As we all come together to celebrate this milestone in Sonam Kapoor’s life, let’s raise a toast to the birthday girl and wish her a year filled with love, success, and countless unforgettable moments. Happy birthday, Sonam! May this year be the most extraordinary one yet!

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
What's cooking at Kareena Kapoor's end?
What's cooking at Kareena Kapoor's end?
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Kareena Kapoor wishes the boss lady Ekta Kapoor on her birthday
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma's 'larger than life' football experience is here
Kareena Kapoor's special Monaco Grand Prix diaries
Kareena Kapoor's special Monaco Grand Prix diaries
Viral video: Mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt-Raha spends joyous Sunday at Kareena Kapoor’s home
Viral video: Mother-daughter duo Alia Bhatt-Raha spends joyous Sunday at Kareena Kapoor’s home
In Pic: Kareena showers love on Tushar Kapoor’s son Lakssh on his birthday
In Pic: Kareena showers love on Tushar Kapoor’s son Lakssh on his birthday
Latest Stories
Tara Sutaria's super fun and interesting culinary skills
Tara Sutaria's super fun and interesting culinary skills
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Nora Fatehi reveals special secrets of her shimmery sensuous outfit, watch full video
Kriti Sanon's beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Kriti Sanon's beautiful smile is worth a million dollars
Disha Patani's irresistible facial glow is worthy of crushing
Disha Patani's irresistible facial glow is worthy of crushing
Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', fans in love
Watch: Sara Ali Khan shares unseen BTS footage from 'Zara Hatke Zara Bachke', fans in love
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Watch: Tamannaah Bhatia enjoys a lip-smacking Gujarati thali
Read Latest News