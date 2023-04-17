Anushka Shetty is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Indian entertainment industry. The actress has done tremendous good quality work in the past and well, that’s why, she rules the Indian entertainment industry as one of the finest actresses in the country. Despite not being very active in the movie space every year, Anushka Shetty has successfully managed to achieve a cult status for herself like very few. Today, she believes in quality ahead of quantity and that’s why, she doesn’t work in many movies all at the same time.

Check out this special throwback photo of Anushka Shetty with Rajinikanth and Sonakshi Sinha:

As an actress, Anushka Shetty is extremely respectful towards her seniors and contemporaries in the industry. Well, that’s why, whenever she meets them, the Bahubali actress is always seen all smiles and happy in their company. Well, in a similar old photo that’s now going viral on social media, Anushka Shetty is seen posing happily with legendary Rajinikanth and Sonakshi Sinha and well, we are truly in awe. Want to check it out? See below folks –

Well, on a scale of 1-10, how much will you all rate this photo of Anushka Shetty in terms of cuteness and adorable quotient? Well, let us know all your views in the comments section below and for more updates, stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com