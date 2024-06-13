Apurva Actress Tara Sutaria Drops A Hint Of Her Upcoming Project On Instagram

Tara Sutaria is the powerhouse of talents. She is not just a skilled dancer, actor, and singer but also a good chef. But the majority of the time, she loves to cook and eat foreign dishes, especially seafood. However, with her acting skill in Apurva, the actress impressed fans and also showcased her ability to transform into any character effortlessly. And that’s what anticipates her fans for her to come back with something unexpected. And for those waiting, the diva dropped a hint about her new project.

Tarak took to her Instagram handle and shared a selfie photo with an intriguing caption revealing that something unexpected is coming soon. “So many wonderful things coming soon,” the actress wrote. However, what exactly? We have no clue, but we will let you know as soon as the actress shares an update.

Tara Sutaria’s Work Front

Tara Sutaria marked her debut in films with Student Of The Year 2 alongside Ananya Panday and Tiger Shroff. Later, she also appeared in films like Marjaavan, Tadap, Heropanti 2, Apurva, and others. Besides her films, the actress keeps her fans engaged through her regular social media dump. Tara also has a hidden talent for singing, and she treats her fans on her social media by sharing small clips.