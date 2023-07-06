Arjun Kapoor labels Alia Bhatt as ‘Mini Meryl Streep’ after watching RRPK trailer

Bollywood actor Arjun Kapoor showered love on the upcoming Karan Johar directorial and took the opportunity to praise co-star Alia Bhatt for her performance in the film. Kapoor, known for his roles in films like Gunday, 2 States, expressed his anticipation for the movie and referred to Bhatt as the ‘Mini Meryl’. The statement from Kapoor has sparked a discussion among fans and critics alike, highlighting the diverse opinions surrounding the actors and the film.

Arjun Kapoor thinks Alia Bhatt is the mini Meryl

The Gunday actor took to his Instagram handle to heap praises for the Karan Johar directorial. What’s more, the actor went on to praise Alia Bhatt for her work in the movie and called her ‘Mini Meryl’. He wrote, “The quintessential Karan Johar film, can’t wait to watch it. Baba bringing Bittoo wali energy back and Mini Meryl as always killing it.” However, this didn’t go well with the netizens, and the Reddit users called it out.

Reddit Users React

One wrote, “Mini “MerYLL”? 🤦‍♀️ HW press Will report Meryl Streep was admitted to a hospital for unending vomiting upon reading the tweet And they say nepotism doesn’t exist It takes a dud to praise a dud”

Another wrote, “Meryl dies a bit every time they compare her with Alia”

A third user wrote, “I don’t think Meryl knows or even cares, but I would sue.”

A fourth one added, “Mini Meryl 🤦🏻 Imagine being one good actress given all good roles available on platter and delivering in an above average amount, and then your co-actors overhype the shit out of your mediocre profile and you lose even the small amount of likeablity.”

Another said, “Shame! Jail! Hell! They way Bollywood INSULTS Meryl is fucking annoying honestly she should sue them for using her name like this. Also it’s obvious that none of them have ever watched ANY Meryl Strep film ever Idk who started the Alia Meryl Comparison but honestly jail to you!”