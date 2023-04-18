Armaan Malik is quite busy with his work schedules at different places. Yesterday he shared his gratitude for meeting the enthusiastic students at a college event. And today, he is feeling happy to meet these two legendary people. Read more to find out.

Armaan Malik’s Last Night Event

Armaan Malik had the best time last night meeting the two legendary people. The singer was overwhelmed by performing Sun Mahi at the launch of the Apple Store in India. And he met the CEO of Apple, Tim Cook. Armaan Malik took pictures with him and met another legendary Indian singer, A R Rahman. He captioned his gratitude, “Met two legends and saw my song Sun Maahi at the launch of India’s first Apple store! What a lovely evening 🤍.”

Armaan Malik’s Outfit For The Apple Launch Event

The dashing singer donned a white knitted t-shirt paired with a creamy white jacket, similar pants, and matching shoes. His smile shows how happy he was to meet these biggies of two fields.

Apple Launch

The CEO of Apple, Tim Cook, came to India to launch the first-ever Apple store in India. As per the reports, the store launched at 11 am today. Also, another store in Delhi will launch on 20th April. In contrast, Tim Cook also met Bollywood stars like Madhuri Dixit, Raveena Tandon, and A R Rahman at the launch event in Mumbai.

