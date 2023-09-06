Movies | Celebrities

Ayushmann Khurrana Receives 'Social Cause Star' Honour, Pens Gratitude Note

Ayushmann Khurrana is a talented actor. Recently, he won the special honor of 'Social Cause Star.' Taking to his social media pens a gratitude note for fans

Author: Aarti Tiwari
06 Sep,2023 19:00:19
The amazing Ayushmann Khurrana is a powerhouse of talent. With his acting prowess, he has made a place in the hearts of millions of people. Well, he is not just a film actor but a star in Bollywood who works not only to earn money but also to create a social cause. For his amazing work for social causes in the industry, the actor received an award.

Ayushmann Khurrana Receives ‘Social Cause Star’ Award

Taking to his Instagram handle, Ayushmann Khurrana shared a picture of himself posing with the ‘Social Cause Star’ Award in his hand. He can be seen wearing a stylish grey pantsuit that he paired with a black watch, exuding irresistible charm with his neat and clean hairstyle and his appearance.

With the caption, he wrote a gratitude note to fans for showering love on his recently released film Dream Girl 2. Also thanked NDTV for this special honor.

His caption says, “Dear big screen audience – “Maine tere dil mein ghar hai banaya”
Thanks for the love you’ve showered on #Dreamgirl2
सामाजिक सरोकार का सितारा 🤍
Shukriya @ndtv for this felicitation.
And congratulations for the launch of @ndtvrajasthan 🙌.”

Ayushmann Khurrana has many films with social messages like Vicky Donor, Badhaai Ho, Bala, Shubh Mangal Saavdhan, Shubh Mangal Zyada Saavdhan, Article 15, Dum Laga K Haisah and others. His performance in the film has amazed fans.

So, what is your opinion about Ayushmann Khurrana’s amazing work for social causes? Let us know in the comments.

