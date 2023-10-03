“Baby chatterbox…just like mama,” Bipasha Basu cuddling with her daughter is too cute to handle [Video]

Story Outline:

Bipasha Basu shares adorable mother-daughter moments on Instagram.

They engage in playful conversations, and Bipasha calls Devi her “baby chatterbox.”

Bipasha’s active social media presence documents their journey through motherhood.

Devi’s arrival brought joy to Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover after six years of marriage.

Celebrated Bollywood actress Bipasha Basu recently took to her Instagram to share a heartwarming glimpse of a precious moment spent with her beloved daughter, Devi Basu Singh Grover. The actress, who affectionately refers to her daughter as her “baby chatterbox,” decided to take some time out of her busy schedule for some quality mother-daughter bonding.

In a cute boomerang video posted on a sunny Monday, Bipasha captured the essence of their playful interaction. Devi, her adorable daughter, was seated comfortably on her mother’s lap, and the two seemed to be engaged in an animated conversation. Bipasha accompanied the video with an endearing caption that read, “She’s showing me her little finger and jabbering away! Baby chatterbox, just like mamma.”

Another heart-melting moment that Bipasha shared with her followers involved Devi’s playful affection for her mother’s nose. In a separate video, Devi could be seen giggling and gently exploring Bipasha’s nose with her tiny hands. Bipasha playfully commented on the cute interaction, saying, “Someone loves mamma’s nose. I know it’s a cute nose.”

Check out video

A Doting Mother’s Social Media Chronicles

Bipasha Basu is well-known for her active presence on social media, where she frequently shares glimpses of her life as a doting mother. From celebrating her daughter’s 10-month birthday to capturing their cozy bedtime moments and even dressing Devi in a beautiful ghagra for the Satyanarayan Puja, Bipasha leaves no stone unturned in cherishing and documenting these precious phases of her life.

The arrival of Devi Basu Singh Grover marked a joyous new chapter in the lives of Bipasha Basu and her husband, Karan Singh Grover. The couple welcomed their first child on November 12th, a significant milestone that came six years after their marriage. Bipasha’s fans and well-wishers continue to be enchanted by the heartwarming moments she shares, celebrating the bliss of motherhood and the endearing bond between a mother and her “baby chatterbox.”