Bipasha Basu Celebrates 8th Wedding Anniversary with Heartfelt Wish for Karan Singh Grover, Arti Singh Loved It!

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover, the epitome of love, have embarked on a beautiful journey since their marriage. It’s no wonder they’ve garnered the love and attention they truly deserve. Their enduring marriage is a testament to their intense chemistry, which we all adore.

This time, Bipasha Basu turned to Instagram and surprised her fans by posting pictures with her hubby, Karan Singh Grover, as they celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary. Check out their duo appearance.

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover Duo Appearance-

Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover are celebrating their eighth wedding anniversary today. To commemorate the occasion, the actress posted a slew of happy photographs of herself and her husband on Instagram, along with an emotional statement for him. In the pictures, the actress looked gorgeous in a red and gold Sharara set and rounded off her look with tousled hair, glam makeup with pink glossy lips, and accessories to her outfit, including gold and green stone-embellished earrings, a maang tikka, bangles, and a red bindi.

On the other hand, Karan Singh Grover looks dashing in an ivory ethnic high collar, full sleeves, and a left pocket featuring sherwani. He completes his overall look with a side-parted, gelled, combed hairstyle. In the pictures, they showed her chemistry with candid poses. Arti Singh’s appreciation adds to the sweetness of their occasion.

What do you think about Bipasha and Karan's appearance together?