Karan Singh Grover returns to TV with Zee TV’s Tum Se Tum Tak; Niharika Chouksey paired opposite him

Popular heartthrob Karan Singh Grover is all set to return to TV screens with the upcoming love tale Tum Se Tum Tak, produced by Prateek Sharma’s banner Studio LSD. As we know, this will be Karan’s return to the small screen after his stint as Mr Bajaj in Kasautii Zindagii Kay 2.

Tum Se Tum Tak is slated to be the re-make of Tula Pahate Re, a drama serial produced by LSD Films and starring Zee Marathi, as per a report by News18. The narrative is around a girl who develops feelings for a businessman who is much older than she is, but their relationship is drastically changed when she finds out shocking information about his past.

Joining Karan will be actress Niharika Chouksey who was seen in Faltu. A lot of actors were tested for the main roles, but it is Karan and Niharika who have signed on the dotted lines. Work on the show has begun already.

As we know, actors Ashish Choudhary, Sharad Malhotra, Sameer Soni, Helly Shah, Shruti Choudhary and many others were auditioned and shortlisted for the main roles. This Zee TV show comes with a lot of expectations and is touted to be one of the big launches on Zee TV in terms of fiction this year.

