Bipasha Basu says, ‘I’ll always be my husband’s lady’

Actors Bipasha Basu and Karan Singh Grover have managed to always exhibit couple goals – time and again, no matter the situation. Right from first getting married in 2016 to then giving birth to their daughter in 2022 and so on, Basu and Grover have somehow fallen in love even more with every passing day.

And on that note and taking a moment to acknowledge her love for her husband, Basu took to Instagram and shared a story note and accentuated hwk she will always be her husband’s lady. Basu’s story read, “I WILL ALWAYS BE MY HUSBAND’S LADY

When I’m sad, I want my husband. If I’m anxious, he’s my calm. Stressed out-l need him next to me. If I’m sick, he’s the one taking care of me.

Proud moment to celebrate- he’s my #1 cheerleader. Just heard hot gossip-he’s the first I run to with all the tea. He’s my best friend, my security blanket, and my home. I will never not need him by my side.

-Heartfelt Verses

Monkeylove

@iamksgofficial”-

For the uninitiated, Basu and Grover got close to each other while shooting for the film, Alone and started dating each other right at the time of shoot before officially tying the knot in a star-studded affair in 2016.

On the work front, Basu has been very selective with her acting projects, where she did not do any film after Alone while she did appear in web series, Dangerous in 2020.