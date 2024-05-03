Bipasha Basu Fun-filled Family Moments with Karan Singh Grover and Daughter Devi in Mauritius

On Instagram, Bipasha Basu often shares family moments and endearing photos of her daughter Devi’s playtime. Her travel journals, a source of inspiration for many, have always ignited a sense of wanderlust. Her recent Instagram post, capturing the essence of Mauritius, sets the perfect travel goals for the season. This time, the actress is basking in the beauty of Mauritius with her husband, Karan Singh Grover, and their daughter, Devi. Bipasha has also shared some delightful moments from her Mauritius vacation on her Instagram story. Take a peek below.

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover and Daughter Devi’s Family Vacation in Mauritius-

Her Instagram story shows Bipasha Basu looking stunning in a yellow and white striped shirt dress and Devi looking too cute in a blue and white floral printed romper dress. In the first video, Bipasha Basu holds Devi in her arms and shows various species of fish, and the toddler enjoys the view. In the second video, Bipasha shows Devi’s fish tank filled with jellyfish.

In the third video, the actress showed the night dining view on the beach with romantic lights, a spacious dinner place, and greenery around the dining area. In the fourth appearance, the actress appeared in a black hot monokini and Karan Singh Grover in a shirtless look. The video showcases the duo couple creating a sweet hugging moment in the pool. The diva captioned her Instagram video, “We both can never pull off a sexy look for long together; we have to crack up each and every time 🙈😂🙈😂.”

In the last appearance, she shows her sun glow in a multi-colored printed dress and flaunts her dazzling appearance. The trio are having a fun-filled family moment in Mauritius.

