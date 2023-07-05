ADVERTISEMENT
Bawaal Teaser: Janhvi Kapoor-Varun Dhawan's chemistry sets internet ablaze

Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan's upcoming film Bawaal teaser is out. The amazing storyline is taking the internet by storm. Check it out in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
05 Jul,2023 16:00:38
Janhvi Kapoor and Varun Dhawan‘s one of the awaited film teasers is out now. The audience has high expectations from the Dangal director Nitesh Tiwari. And it seems the film is promising. The teaser of the film was released on Amazon Prime’s official Instagram account with the caption, “love never comes easy; get ready for some Bawaal! 💙🔥.”

Bawaal is said to be one of the most expensive films. And the teaser hints towards a tragic love story amidst the war. The video starts with Janhvi Kapoor in a stunning red dress meets Varun Dhawan; the duo looks upset and bids adieu. Later the actress says in the background, “Maine apne rishte ko samajhne mein itna waqt lagadia, jab samjha to khone ka waqt aa chuka tha (I took so much time in understanding our relationship that when I actually understood it, it was time to lose it).”

In contrast, the teaser ends with suspense as the door is closed, which separates them. The film is produced by Sajid Nadiadwala. A day before, Janhvi and Varun shared a beautiful picture of themselves from the set and wrote in the caption, “Tum pyaar karne dete toh tumhe kitna pyaar karte.” Also revealed the teaser release date. In contrast, the film is all set to release on the 21st of July on Amazon Prime Video.

Are you excited for a new tragic love story? Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

