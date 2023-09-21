Beauties in Anarkalis! Style your ethnic suits like Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde [Photos]

In the ever-evolving world of fashion, some trends endure the test of time, transcending eras and regions. One such embodiment of timeless grace and opulence is the Anarkali suit. Originating from the Mughal courts, this regal attire has now become a symbol of quintessential Indian fashion. Today, we delve into the world of Anarkali suit fashion, drawing inspiration from two most stunning Bollywood beauties who have donned it with utmost panache: Kriti Sanon and Pooja Hegde

Named after the legendary Anarkali, a mesmerizing courtesan, the Anarkali suit encapsulates an aura of allure and sophistication that has continued to capture the hearts of fashion enthusiasts across generations. Prepare to be enchanted by the ethereal elegance of this timeless Indian attire as we explore how these starlets have embraced the Anarkali style, infusing their unique personalities into this regal fashion statement.

Kriti’s Enchanting Anarkali: A splash of creamy opulence

Kriti entered the scene, draped in a shawl of creamy opulence, a perfect prelude to the regal beauty that followed. Her cream-colored Anarkali, adorned with Kalamari-embroidered patti borders, boasted full-length sleeves and a ghera with layers of pleats that cascaded like a waterfall of elegance. The Anarkali silhouette, in all its grace, wrapped her in a spellbinding charm. To complete this magical ensemble, Kriti introduced a hand-embroidered skirt that shimmered like stardust, and a matching tulle-adorned dupatta that floated like a dream. Her accessories were nothing short of ornate treasures – statement earrings, bracelets, rings, and choker necklaces, all resplendent in gold, each piece a testament to her discerning taste. Her hair, elegantly styled in a center-parted braid, was adorned with an exquisite accessory that whispered of royalty. Finally, her makeup was a masterpiece, featuring winged eyeliner, a beguiling pink lip shade, impeccably groomed brows, and a touch of minimalistic magic that left an indelible impression.

Pooja Hegde’s Pink Anarkali: A show of regal splendor

Pooja Hegde stepped into the limelight donned in a pink Anarkali ensemble that unfolded like a tapestry of regal splendour. Bedecked in an embellished Anarkali set by the venerable Indian designer Tarun Tahiliani, Pooja exuded an irresistible charm. Her choice of attire, fit for royalty, was elevated by the intricate embellishments adorning the plunging neckline, a craftsmanship worthy of the grandest courts. To complete her majestic look, she adorned herself with ‘jhumkas’ that hung like ornate chandeliers, and ‘juttis’ that added a touch of traditional grandeur. Pooja Hegde’s pink Anarkali was not merely an outfit; it was a proclamation of her impeccable fashion acumen, a dazzling testament to regal fashion that captivated all who beheld its resplendent beauty.

