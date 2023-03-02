Salman Khan aka Bollywood’s beloved Bhaijaan needs no introduction. The man has been truly winning the hearts of everyone right from the very beginning of his career in the entertainment space and well, it’s been more than 30 years that he’s been killing it with perfection. Swag and style quotient comes naturally to him and well, that’s why, come what may, anything and everything from his end always manages to grab attention and limelight for all the good and wonderful reasons. Although his last few movies didn’t do as well as he would have liked to in movies, it didn’t stop him from creating mass frenzy and hysteria whenever he’s had the opportunity to do so. All his fans are die-hard and that’s why, they can always literally go till any extent to showcase their love and support for him. Earlier, Salman Khan teased all his fans with a sneak-peek into the teaser of his next song from the movie ‘Billi Billi’. Well, finally, the teaser of the song is out and well, we truly can’t keep calm for real.

In the song, Salman Khan is seen dancing his heart out to the song with Pooja Hegde and guess what’s the best and highlight part of the song? Well, it is nothing else apart from the special appearances by Shehnaaz Gill and Palak Tiwari. Well, do you all want to check it out? See below folks –

