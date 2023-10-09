Bipasha Basu and her daughter Devi’s cute Yoga session, see photo

On a recent Monday, Bipasha was spotted stepping out of her gym in Mumbai. The paparazzi were thrilled to catch a glimpse of the actress, and they couldn’t hide their excitement at seeing her after a considerable hiatus. Bipasha engaged in a playful banter with the photographers. “Thoda weight loss toh karne do,” she jokingly quipped to the shutterbugs, followed by a light-hearted remark, “Tumlog aa jaate ho kahi bhi”.

Bipasha’s dedication to maintaining her fitness has always been impressive, and her return to the gym post-pregnancy is a testament to her commitment to a healthy lifestyle. Taking to her Instagram, Bipasha shared a heartwarming moment with her daughter Devi. In the photo, both mother and daughter were seen practicing yoga together. Bipasha’s caption read: “So someone always includes herself in my … ME TIME !!!❤️🧿😀 Beginning to accept there is no more me time for me 🙈😀 #mamatryingtogetfit #loveyourself.”

This candid and relatable post showcases Bipasha’s journey as a mother who is not only focused on her own fitness but also on finding ways to bond and share her passions with her adorable daughter. It’s a beautiful reminder that parenthood doesn’t have to mean sacrificing self-care and personal growth.