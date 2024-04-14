Bipasha Basu Celebrates Devi’s 17-month birthday with Cute Photos

Bipasha Basu is one of the most beautiful and desirable divas in the Indian entertainment industry. The diva relishes her parenting experiences with her daughter Devi. In her most recent appearance, the actress released a photo series of herself and her adorable daughter Devi as she turned 17 on Instagram.

Bipasha Basu And Devi’s Fashion Appearance-

Taking to her Instagram post, Bipasha Basu shared a picture series of herself and her daughter and their adorable moments on Instagram. The actress opted for a casual look in white, green, and blue tri-shaded sleeves, featuring a shirt paired with dark blue jeans. She rounded off her stylish appearance in a messy low bun hairstyle, simple base makeup with brown lips, and accessories her outfit with gold ear hoops.

Devi looks cute wearing a flared layered dress printed with green and pink flowers. Her hair is tied with green clips and rubber bands, and she accessorizes her outfit with gold earrings and a bracelet.

Mother-Daughter Moments Together-

In the first picture, the actress holds her waist, and her daughter touches her momma’s cheeks, making a cute moment with bright smiles. In the next picture, the diva becomes a photographer and takes some candid shots of Devi.

She captioned her post, “Best 17 months of my life 🩷🧿 Happy 17 months, baby girl 🩷😃 Durga Durga 🙏.”

Did you like Mother-Daughter moments? Let us know your thoughts in the comments, and stay tuned to IWMBuzz.com.