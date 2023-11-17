Bipasha Basu’s Maldives Madness: Daughter Devi’s first swim, seaplane touring, and more

Bipasha Basu, Karan Singh Grover, and their adorable daughter, Devi, have enthralled fans with glimpses of their picturesque Maldives vacation. The celebrity couple, known for their stunning chemistry, shared alluring moments from their tropical retreat that left everyone in awe.

Bipasha Basu introduces Devi to swimming

In one heartwarming post, Bipasha introduces Devi to the joys of her first swim in the resort pool. The images capture a blissful family moment, with Bipasha’s protective embrace and Devi’s radiant smile suggesting a delightful experience for the little one. It’s a touching snapshot of parenthood amid the breathtaking backdrop of the Maldives.

Bipasha and Karan Singh Grover go on a seaplane touring

Adding an adventurous touch to their vacation, Bipasha and Karan set off on a thrilling adventure before departure. The couple embarked on a scenic flight in the Maldives, a popular water sport known as seaplane touring, offering a unique perspective of the stunning archipelago. The pictures showcase the couple’s enthusiasm for exploring new experiences and creating lasting memories.

As the icing on the cake, the Maldives getaway doubled as a celebration for Devi’s first birthday. Bipasha, known for her vibrant spirit, infused the tropical paradise with birthday cheer. The exotic locale was a backdrop for Devi’s milestone celebration, marking a truly unforgettable moment for the family.

The Basu-Grover family’s Maldives escapade not only showcased their love for travel and adventure but also provided fans with a glimpse into their cherished family moments in this tropical haven.