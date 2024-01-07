Boss It Up! Sonam Kapoor And Tara Sutaria Prove Fashion Queen In Chocolate Brown Suits

It’s time to bid farewell to the old fashion because the pantsuit revolution is turning the fashion game into your personal playground. Redefines the rules and boss it up pantsuit in a way that you like, whether in bold color or classic ones. Serving examples for the same Bollywood fashionistas Sonam Kapoor and Tara Sutaria in chocolate brown pantsuits. Let’s take a look below.

Sonam Kapoor’s Light Chocolate Brown Pantsuit

The OG fashionista of Bollywood, Sonam Kapoor, revives the trend of pantsuits with her latest appearance. The diva dons a black turtle neck top paired with high-waist matching pants. At the same time, the brown jacket and the high-slit skirt give her bossy vibes in the cheeky style. Her minimalistic makeup and matching black boots complement her appearance.

Tara Sutaria’s Chocolate Brown Pantsuit

The heartthrob of Bollywood, Tara Sutaria, never misses a chance to rule over hearts with her fashion choices. The Apurva actress wore a chocolate brown waistcoat paired with high-waist pants, and the matching blazer completed her appearance. In contrast, the belt detail around her neck gives her a chic look. With her matching makeover, she looks wow. Her charm is such that we can’t get enough of her pictures in this bossy style.

