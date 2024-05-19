Cannes 2024: Kiara Advani Serves Disney Princess Vibes In Strapless Pink-Black Trail Gown

The heartthrob Bollywood beauty Kiara Advani marks her debut in Cannes this year, 2024. After making heads turn with her first look in a divine white satin gown, the actress serves a Disney Princess vibe in her new look, wearing a strapless pink and black trail gown. With her magical appearance, she left the onlookers mesmerized.

Kiara stepped out for the event, gracing her look in a beautiful strapless gown and accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones and beautiful shoulders. The silhouette pink fitting corset bodice, followed by flared long black trail bottom, creates a Disney Princess vibe. With the body-hugging detail and flared pattern, she looks nothing short of a mermaid. Besides that, the huge pink satin bow in the back is a beautiful attention to detail.

But wait, that’s not all! With the netted gloves, she completes her royal vibes, leaving us spellbound with her charm. To sum up her impeccable style, Kiara adorned her look with a masterpiece necklace. Her sleek bun hairstyle with side-part flicks gives her a wow appearance. With minimal smokey brown eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and glossy lips, Kiara walks the red carpet like a Princess, grabbing everyone’s attention with her allure.

Throughout the photos, Kiara Advani, with her glamour and charm, left the onlookers wowed. Her striking poses and silhouette pictures are oh-so-breathtaking.

Several actresses and influencers, including Urvashi Rautela, Aishwarya Rai, Ankush Bahuguna, Niharika NM, and others, were in the spotlight for the Cannes Film Festival 2024.