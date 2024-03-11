Check Out: Ananya Panday Rocks The Western Trend In A Multi-colored Jacket And Grey Skirt

Ananya Panday is a young Bollywood actress renowned for her charm, skill, and flawless elegance. Her fashion choices appeal to young people and make her a style icon for many. Several Bollywood actresses have topped the fashion charts with their immaculate understanding of glamor. However, if you want elegance, Ananya Panday is the right inspiration. She has consistently captivated people with her sense of style. This time, she is dressed in a jacket and skirt. Let us have a look.

Ananya Panday’s Jacket And Skirt Appearance-

The Fashionista looks spectacular in a jacket and skirt outfit, as she shared some pictures on Instagram. The outfit features a black, grey, and white printer bomber crop jacket with a gold zipper appearance, black full sleeves, and gold chains embellished jacket paired with grey, gold button featuring mini skirt by Louis Vuitton and black stockings. She fashioned her hair in a middle-parted straight hairstyle. The diva applied heavy base makeup with a shimmery look and brown glossy lips. She paired her outfit with black and gold shoes by Louis Vuitton. In the first picture, she revealed her whole outfit with a criss-cross pose, and lastly, she appeared in a face close-up look.

