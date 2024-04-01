Movies | Celebrities

Monalisa, a gorgeous diva who posted pictures of herself in a black and white bodycon dress.

Monalisa, the Bhojpuri queen, never misses a chance to make her followers fall in love. The actress’ daring and stylish fashion choices inspire confidence. Her scorching hotness avatar is balanced with glamour, grace, and many enticing styles. Monalisa’s Western clothing collection showcases her artistic sensibilities through vivid patterns and classic designs. She is an enthusiastic social media user, and her regular dumps keep her followers interested. Her on-screen presence has further cemented her status as a style icon, with fans often looking to emulate her fashion choices. She also shared a picture series of herself in a black and white bodycon dress.

Monalisa’s Back Bodycon Dress Appearance-

The Bhojpuri diva looked bombshell in a black and white bodycon dress and uploaded it on Instagram. The diva donned a black velvet fabric with white dots printed square neckline, full sleeves, and a bodycon mini dress. She fashioned her hair in a side-parted brown highlighted wavy open tresses. The diva applied heavy base makeup with light peach eyeshadow, black smudge eyeliner, black kajal kohl shimmery highlighted cheeks, and pink matte lip. She accessories her outfit with gold earrings and gold and diamond rings. She painted her nails pink. In the pictures, she flaunts her hot, curvy physique with striking expressions.

