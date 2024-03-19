Check Out: Randeep Hooda’s Unbelievable Fitness Transformation For Swatantrya Veer Savarkar, Leaves Fans Stunned!

Randeep Hooda is a stunning and talented actor in the Hindi entertainment Industry. The actress is well-known for his versatility as an actor, having played various characters across several genres. He’s been praised for his passionate performances in dramatic parts, action pictures, and thrillers. He frequently posts photographs and videos from his film sets, promotional events, vacation trips, exercise routines, and personal moments with friends and family. This time, he posted a picture of himself with a shocking fitness transformation; take a look below-

Randeep Hooda’s Fitness Transformation Appearance-

Randeep Hooda, an incredible actor, is preparing for his new film, Swatantrya Veer Savarkar. The actor shared a monochrome photo of himself as he appeared, showcasing his incredible body transformation. The actor had a tremendous weight loss journey and reduced 30 kg for the film. He displayed his side ankle as he sported black shorts and took a mirror selfie.

He captioned his post, “KAALA PAANI #SwatantryaVeerSavarkar #WhoKilledHisStory.”

