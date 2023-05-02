ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat

Tara Sutaria is a food lover here. Check out her hunger treats

Author: Aarti Tiwari
02 May,2023 21:05:57
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat

The gorgeous, talented, and skillful Tara Sutaria is a top actress in tinsel town. She started her journey as a Disney singer and became an actress, and she has worked out her way in the industry. However, the diva believes in living life to the fullest. And so, amidst her busy schedules, she takes time off to travel somewhere new and spend time with family and friends. However, her favorite thing is to treat herself to delicious food. Certainly, you want to know Tara Sutaria’s midday hunger treat.

Tara Sutaria’s Hunger Treat.

Tara Sutaria, in her Instagram feed, shared a post with all the delicious dishes the actress loves and craves for. In the caption, she said, “Mid week cravings at mi Casa! Here’s what we cooked – Bucatini in spicy Calabrian and vodka sauce with burrata, Parmesan lamb chops, (god bless Nigella) Cacio e Pepe, sundried tomato and creamy avocado chicken salad, lasagne and the best jam pie’s ever!”

Have a look at below dishes:-

Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat 802961

Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat 802962

Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat 802963

Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat 802964

Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat 802965

Apart from the above dishes, Tara Sutaria loves to have the below-mentioned special dinner. “Chefs P & T cooked up their favs for dinner tonight. Pan seared scallops in lemon butter and black truffle spaghetti with a splash of white wine and cold tomato and burrata on garlic butter toasts.. DIVINE!”

Tara Sutaria often shares pictures, tutorials, videos, and feelings about different dishes on her Instagram story and feed; just like recently, she had some yummy spaghetti.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

