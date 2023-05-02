Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Mid Week Hunger Treat

Tara Sutaria is a food lover here. Check out her hunger treats

The gorgeous, talented, and skillful Tara Sutaria is a top actress in tinsel town. She started her journey as a Disney singer and became an actress, and she has worked out her way in the industry. However, the diva believes in living life to the fullest. And so, amidst her busy schedules, she takes time off to travel somewhere new and spend time with family and friends. However, her favorite thing is to treat herself to delicious food. Certainly, you want to know Tara Sutaria’s midday hunger treat.

Tara Sutaria’s Hunger Treat.

Tara Sutaria, in her Instagram feed, shared a post with all the delicious dishes the actress loves and craves for. In the caption, she said, “Mid week cravings at mi Casa! Here’s what we cooked – Bucatini in spicy Calabrian and vodka sauce with burrata, Parmesan lamb chops, (god bless Nigella) Cacio e Pepe, sundried tomato and creamy avocado chicken salad, lasagne and the best jam pie’s ever!”

Have a look at below dishes:-

Apart from the above dishes, Tara Sutaria loves to have the below-mentioned special dinner. “Chefs P & T cooked up their favs for dinner tonight. Pan seared scallops in lemon butter and black truffle spaghetti with a splash of white wine and cold tomato and burrata on garlic butter toasts.. DIVINE!”

Tara Sutaria often shares pictures, tutorials, videos, and feelings about different dishes on her Instagram story and feed; just like recently, she had some yummy spaghetti.

Thank you. Follow IWMBuzz.com.