Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Vacation Hangover In Pictures

Yesterday Tara Sutaria shared a snap of herself and hinted that she is off to vacation with her sister. However, she didn’t know where she was headed to. But today, the diva shared pictures from her vacation that shows her new vacation destination. Let’s find out in the article below.

Tara Sutaria’s Vacation Hangover

The diva shared new pictures from her vacation on her Instagram story. The pictures reveal that she is holidaying in Dubai. The actress shared the view inside the plane, and in the text, she wrote, “Aaand we’re here! #ThisIsIt.” In the next story, she dropped a picture of the place she will be living. And in the text, she wrote, “Home for the next few days.” The place looked lavish and beautiful, with a seaside view.

Tara Sutaria is having a great time on her vacation in the United Arab Emirates. In the evening, the diva has a delicious dinner time with her sister. She shared the picture of her sister, who looks happy and excited. “Happy as a clam,” she wrote in her story. The actress also reshared the picture of herself shared by her sister Pia Sutaria. Tara Sutaria wore a black dress, and minimal makeup rounded her style.

Pia Sutaria, in the story, revealed that Tara loves Oysters. In the story, she wrote, “Tara and oysties-a saga.” Reacting to this, the actress wrote, “Oysters and I.. A love story.”

Did you enjoy Tara Sutaria's vacation vibes in the latest pictures?