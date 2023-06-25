ADVERTISEMENT
Check Out: Tara Sutaria's Weekend Vibes

Tara Sutaria is a popular star in the town. In the latest Instagram dump, she revealed her plan for this weekend. Let's check out what's new in the article below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
25 Jun,2023 16:05:39
Student Of The Year 2 fame Tara Sutaria has come a long way in her career in very less time. The diva is known to captivate her fans through her gorgeousness and style. In real life, the actress loves to enjoy her time and have fun. Every weekend she loves to do something special and different. Let’s check out what’s this weekend’s vibes.

The 27-year-old took to her Instagram and dropped a throwback picture of herself posing on Royal Enfield. And in the text, she wrote, “Ready for the weekend?” Well, her weekend vibes are grabbing attention, undoubtedly. The diva is known to captivate her fans’ attention.

In the next story, she shared a glimpse of her cosy time with some drinks. The candlelight, white flowers, and moody atmosphere looked cool. In the text, she wrote, “Some down time, at last! (With a glass of drink).”

Tara Sutaria often shares such pictures. She has a massive fan following who wait for her to share her latest update and entertain her fans. In addition, she has appeared in many films like Ek Villain, Heropanti 2, Marjavaan, and Tadap. In contrast, she will next feature in the film Apurva which is slated to release in 2023.

What are your weekend vibes? Share with us in the comments. Follow IWMBuzz.com.

