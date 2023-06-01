ADVERTISEMENT
Congratulations: Amruta Khanvilkar Celebrates In Style As Chandra Completes 200 Million

Amruta Khanvilkar is a heartthrob in the town. Her songs Chandra completed 200 million views; at the same time, the actress looked captivating in red Punjabi style

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jun,2023 20:13:36
The beautiful Marathi mulgi Amruta Khanvilkar is one of the most famous and talented artists. She has made a spot for herself in the industry. She keeps everyone attracted to her with regular updates. And here’s what is happening in her career. Let’s check out.

The actress’s blockbuster song Chandra completed 200 million plus views on YouTube. The diva shared the snap with excitement on her Instagram story. This song was released one year ago. She performed like a pro on the Marathi song. The amazing Lavani steps, her charismatic look, and her expressions were killer.

Congratulations: Amruta Khanvilkar Celebrates In Style As Chandra Completes 200 Million 812023

On the other hand, the diva shared a snap of herself wearing a beautiful red Punjabi dress. The actress wore a red kurta with gold embroidery and Patiala and organza chunni. Her smokey eye makeup, shiny cheeks, and matte lips with her ethnicity rounded her appearance. Isn’t this a perfect look for a Punjabi bride? You must try this for once!

Congratulations: Amruta Khanvilkar Celebrates In Style As Chandra Completes 200 Million 812022

Work Front

One of the heartthrobs of the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry Amruta Khanvilkar has worked in many hit shows. She has also appeared in reality shows like Khatron Ke Khiladi, Jhalak Dikhhla Jaa 10, and Nach Baliye. Her acting in the Marathi industry is very famous and well-known. She amazes her fans constantly. She has also worked in many films and serials.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

