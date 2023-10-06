Curl your big day with these bridal jewellery sets: Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan & Hansika Motwani's picks

Highlights:

Unveil the secrets behind Nayanthara’s timeless elegance in a vermillion red saree and golden jewellery.

Explore Trisha’s regal charm and see how her choice of jewellery radiated sophistication and grace.

Step into Hansika’s world of ethereal bridal allure and discover the opulence of her extraordinary jewellery.

Whenever we talk about bridal fashion, there exists a magical fusion of tradition and modernity where elegance knows no bounds. It’s a world where the choice of attire and jewellery becomes a reflection of one’s unique style, personality, and the grandeur of the momentous day. These south beauties, Nayanthara, Trisha Krishnan, and Hansika Motwani, have etched their names in the annals of bridal beauty with their exceptional choices, setting new standards for all brides-to-be. From timeless red sarees to regal sarees and ethereal lehenga cholis, their bridal ensembles have left an indelible mark on the wedding fashion landscape. But it’s their selection of jewellery that truly defines their allure, showcasing the perfect blend of tradition and opulence. Join us as we delve into the world of bridal jewellery and discover how these Bollywood beauties have mastered the art of shining like stars on their most special day.

Shine Like Nayanthara: The Vermillion Red Saree Elegance

When it comes to bridal fashion, Nayanthara’s wedding day pictures are nothing short of a fairytale brought to life. She graced her big day in a brilliantly crafted and customized vermillion red saree that oozed timeless elegance. But what truly stole the show was her stunning choice of golden heavy jewellery set. From a majestic choker necklace to intricate bangles, Nayanthara’s bridal jewellery set was nothing short of magical. She set a new benchmark for bridal fashion, proving that on your special day, you can be the queen of your own fairytale.

Trisha Krishnan: The Regal Kundavai’s Timeless Elegance

Trisha Krishnan, in her role as Kundavai, looked nothing short of regal. Her beautiful saree and iconic hairdo exuded timeless elegance. But what truly sets her bridal look apart is her choice of jewellery sets. Whether on or off the screen, Trisha has always been a classic fashion inspiration, and her wedding jewellery is no exception. With beautiful brows, minimal makeup, and jewellery that perfectly complements her attire, Trisha proves that simplicity can be the epitome of sophistication for a bride.

Hansika Motwani’s Otherworldly Bridal Charm

Hansika Motwani took bridal fashion to another level with her ethereal beige lehenga choli. Paired with a matching veil, she looked like a vision of otherworldly beauty. But it’s her choice of heavy jewellery that truly stands out. From a regal choker necklace to captivating headgear, jhumkas, and bangles, Hansika’s jewellery set was the epitome of bridal opulence. She proved that you can be both regal and ethereal on your big day, creating a bridal look that’s nothing short of extraordinary.

Bridal jewellery sets are the crown jewels of any wedding ensemble, and these three Bollywood beauties have shown us how to do it right. Whether it’s Nayanthara’s fairytale red saree and golden elegance, Trisha Krishnan’s timeless regal charm, or Hansika Motwani’s otherworldly bridal allure, there’s a jewelry set to match every bride’s dream. So, on your big day, let your jewellery set be the sparkling embodiment of your unique style and grace. After all, a bride should shine as brightly as her love story!