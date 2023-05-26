ADVERTISEMENT
Dabangg Swag: Salman Khan sports new beard style, looks super handsome

Salman Khan decks up in a new look for IIFA shares pictures on social media handle, flaunting his new bearded look. Check the pictures down below to get a glimpse of Bhaijaan’s swag

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
26 May,2023 05:31:24
Hold on to your seats, folks, because the Sultan of Style himself, Salman Khan, has touched down in Abu Dhabi and Dubai, ready to set the stage ablaze at the prestigious IIFA awards! With his signature charm and dashing looks, Bhaijaan shared a glimpse of his new stylish avatar on Instagram, leaving fans swooning.

Sporting a suave beard that adds an extra oomph to his already irresistible persona, Salman is all set to steal the spotlight once again. After keeping us on the edge of our seats with his blockbuster movie “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” our beloved superstar is geared up to grace the glitzy IIFA event with his undeniable star power. Get ready for the ultimate dose of entertainment, Bollywood-style, as Salman Khan brings his A-game and leaves us all begging for more!

Salman Khan’s latest picture

The actor took to his social media handle to share a video, where we can see him wearing a magenta formal that he teamed it with black trouser pant. The actor completed the look with gelled hair, and classic black shades. Sharing the pictures, he wrote, “IIFA Abu Dhabi #IIFA2023 @iifa”

Here take a look-

Work Front

Salman Khan recently graced the silver screen in the highly anticipated film “Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan,” helmed by the talented director Farhad Samji. This star-studded extravaganza also showcased the captivating performances of Shehnaaz Gill, Siddharth Nigam, Raghav Juyal, Pooja Hegde, and Venkatesh Daggubati, creating an unforgettable cinematic experience for fans.

The megastar is all set to roar on the big screen once again with the upcoming blockbuster “Tiger 3,” alongside the stunning Katrina Kaif. This highly anticipated venture, produced by Yash Raj Films, is slated for a Diwali 2023 release, promising a fireworks-filled celebration for moviegoers.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

