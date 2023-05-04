Dahaad Trailer Launch: Gulshan Devaiah leaves Vijay Varma blushing as he mentions ‘Tamannaah’, video viral

Amid all the dating rumours, Gulshan Devaiah teases Vijay Varma once again at the Dahaad’s trailer launch, the video goes viral. Check out-

A video from the Dahaad trailer launch went viral on the internet where we can see Gulshan Devaiah leaving Vijay Varma all blushing after mentioning the name of Tamanaah in public. Tamanaah and Vijay have been linked to each other for quite some time now, and are rumoured to be the shining love birds of the tinsel town. Earlier, the two were spotted together heading out of a restaurant, that their fans speculated as a dinner date.

Dahaad Trailer Launch Video

In the video, we can see Sonakshi Sinha, Vijay Varma and Gulshan Devaiah all standing in a line. The crew can be seen interacting with the media and talking about the upcoming series. Meanwhile, Devaiah decided to tease Vijay once again mentioning Tamanaah.

In the video Vijay was asked why is he refraining from smiling, to this Vijay said, I will really refuse to ask anybody to smile for me you know.” With this, Devaiah said, “Baki hamari badi tamannaah thi”, and this left Vijay smiling while Sonakshi got in shock. Devaiah can be seen winking to the paparazzies in the video.

Check out below-

However, this isn’t the first time that Devaiah teased Vijay about her rumoured girlfriend. The actor earlier teased Vijay in his post on Instagram.

Dahaad

The plot reads: “When a series of women are found dead in public bathrooms under mysterious circumstances, Sub-inspector Anjali Bhaati is tasked with leading the investigation. As the case unravels she begins to suspect that the seemingly clear-cut suicides may be the work of a serial killer on the loose, triggering a riveting game of cat and mouse between a seasoned criminal and an underdog cop.” As quoted by Hindustan Times.