Jacqueline Fernandez is one of the most admired and loved actresses and performing artistes in the Hindi entertainment industry. The diva has in all these years done immensely well as a performing artiste and well, that’s why, she’s always managed to be a leading lady with perfection in the Indian entertainment industry. While she’s been getting professional success like no other in all these years, her personal life took a bit of a hit after her name got entangled in the Sukesh Chandrashekhar controversy. While a lot of trolls and negative individuals have tried their best to jolt her sense of stability and confidence, she’s always managed to remain calm and composed like a true professional. The best thing about Jacqueline Fernandez has to be the fact that her social media game has always been lit and well, we truly love it and for real.

Whenever Jacqueline Fernandez drops a stunner of a photo, video or Instagram reel on her social media handle to woo and entertain her fans for real, netizens as well as fans totally feel the heat and melt in awe for real. Well, this time, Jacqueline Fernandez is seen setting the entertainment quotient and oomph game on fire with her latest social media post. The poster is a romantic snap of her new song from Selfiee and well, we are truly loving it. See below folks –

