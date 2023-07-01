ADVERTISEMENT
Movies | Celebrities

Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical?

Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha are beauty queens in the entertainment industry. Let's check out who did nail their look and styled it magically in a black outfit

Author: Aarti Tiwari
01 Jul,2023 01:05:21
Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical?

Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha are fashionistas in the entertainment business. The duo has won hearts with their performance onscreen. More than that, it is the fashion that keeps them buzzing on the internet regularly. Here, find out who looked magical. Parineeti Chopra is her ethnicity or Sonakshi Sinha in her Western look.

In the recently shared pictures of Parineeti Chopra, she donned a beautiful ethnic drape. The actress wore a beautiful black anarkali dress with embroidery. The top-to-toe decked in shiny black fit, and the backless detailing looked stunning. Her simple hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and nude lips with a long chandbaliyan elevated her glam. She looked undoubtedly magical in her ethnicity.

Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical? 822065

Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical? 822066

Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical? 822067

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha, for the International Film Festival in February, donned a glittery black modern saree with a side slit. The unique saree dress looked captivating. In contrast, her winger bold eyeliner, dewy makeup, and nude lips with a wavy hairstyle added a different glam.

Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical? 822068

Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical? 822069

Deciding anyone as the best between Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha; it is very difficult as Parineeti chose an ethnic look while Sonakshi donned a western look and looked beautiful and magical in their respective looks and unique styling. So the final decision is up to you. Who did you like among the two? Let us know in the comments.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

ADVERTISEMENT
Comment Box
Related Post
Parineeti Chopra’s Quirky Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor
Parineeti Chopra’s Quirky Birthday Wish For Arjun Kapoor
What’s cooking at Sonakshi Sinha’s end?
What’s cooking at Sonakshi Sinha’s end?
Sneak Peek Into Making Of Parineeti Chopra’s Engagement Dress
Sneak Peek Into Making Of Parineeti Chopra’s Engagement Dress
Parineeti Chopra Wants To Make Duets With This Singer, Find Who?
Parineeti Chopra Wants To Make Duets With This Singer, Find Who?
What’s New In Parineeti Chopra’s Fashion? Check Out
What’s New In Parineeti Chopra’s Fashion? Check Out
Parineeti Chopra’s emotional note for father after marriage melts internet
Parineeti Chopra’s emotional note for father after marriage melts internet
Latest Stories
Watch: Ali Sethi sings Arijit Singh’s ‘Aayat’, says ‘Aapke mulk ke jo sabse jabardast singer he, sabse versatile’
Watch: Ali Sethi sings Arijit Singh’s ‘Aayat’, says ‘Aapke mulk ke jo sabse jabardast singer he, sabse versatile’
Here’s why Hansika Motwani makes her husband Sohael Khaturiya sleep in another room
Here’s why Hansika Motwani makes her husband Sohael Khaturiya sleep in another room
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Check Out: Who Makes Special Appearance At Neha Kakkar’s Concert
Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear
Ileana D’Cruz’s ‘powerful’ inspiring message on life is what the world needs to hear
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Saie Tamhankar Congratulates Director Sameer Vidwans For Satyaprem Ki Katha
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
Nia Sharma Looks Sultry In Bikini, Takes Dip In Oceanfront
Read Latest News