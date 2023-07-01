Desi VS Videshi: Parineeti Chopra Or Sonakshi Sinha; Whose Black Avatar Look Is Magical?

Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha are fashionistas in the entertainment business. The duo has won hearts with their performance onscreen. More than that, it is the fashion that keeps them buzzing on the internet regularly. Here, find out who looked magical. Parineeti Chopra is her ethnicity or Sonakshi Sinha in her Western look.

In the recently shared pictures of Parineeti Chopra, she donned a beautiful ethnic drape. The actress wore a beautiful black anarkali dress with embroidery. The top-to-toe decked in shiny black fit, and the backless detailing looked stunning. Her simple hairstyle, smokey eye makeup, and nude lips with a long chandbaliyan elevated her glam. She looked undoubtedly magical in her ethnicity.

On the other hand, Sonakshi Sinha, for the International Film Festival in February, donned a glittery black modern saree with a side slit. The unique saree dress looked captivating. In contrast, her winger bold eyeliner, dewy makeup, and nude lips with a wavy hairstyle added a different glam.

Deciding anyone as the best between Parineeti Chopra and Sonakshi Sinha; it is very difficult as Parineeti chose an ethnic look while Sonakshi donned a western look and looked beautiful and magical in their respective looks and unique styling. So the final decision is up to you. Who did you like among the two? Let us know in the comments.

Follow IWMBuzz.com.