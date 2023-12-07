Did you know Pooja Hegde is a big time Harry Potter fan? Here’s proof

Attention all Potterheads! Hold onto your broomsticks because Bollywood beauty Pooja Hegde just revealed her magical alter ego in the wizarding world!

In a recent Instagram post that has enchanted fans worldwide, Pooja Hegde shared snapshots of her spellbinding journey to witness the spellbound “Harry Potter and the Cursed Child” in the heart of London. But this wasn’t just any visit—oh no! The stunning actress embraced her inner Gryffindor, donning the iconic house attire complete with a Gryffindor muffler and a trench coat that would make even Hermione Granger jealous.

Check out photo here:

With an impressive body of work, Hegde has successfully navigated both the Hindi and Telugu film industries. Notable for her roles in films such as “Housefull 4” and “Mohenjo Daro.” The actress was last seen in the movie Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan alongside Salman Khan and others.

What’s more, Hegde, with her enchanting no-makeup look and sleek hairdo, embodied the essence of the magical realm. In a caption that bewitched her followers, she humorously declared herself “HP,” cleverly decoding it as “Hegde Pooja.”

So, fellow Muggles, it turns out Pooja Hegde isn’t just a Bollywood sensation—she’s a bonafide Potterhead! As she continues her magical journey, let’s raise our wands and celebrate the convergence of glamor and wizardry in the heart of London town. Accio, entertainment!