Did You Know What Is Common Between Bollywood Actress Tara Sutaria And Shilpa Shetty?

Tara Sutaria and Shilpa Shetty are the most popular actresses in the Bollywood film industry. With their distinct personality, These actresses have become a favorite of many and stand out among the crowd. They are not only known for their acting but also their dance skills. Did you know that Tara and Shilpa are trained classical dancers? Let’s take a look below to learn about their dancing skills-

About Tara Sutaria And Shilpa Shetty’s Dancing Skills-

Tara Sutaria

Tara Sutaria is trained in classical ballet, a formal and traditional style of dance that originated in the Italian Renaissance courts of the 15th century. Classical ballet is a precise technique, ethereal movement, and graceful postures. Tara Sutaria’s training in ballet showcases her dedication to mastering a dance form known for its elegance and discipline. The Student Of The Year 2 actress also gave a glimpse of herself practicing ballet.

Shilpa Shetty

Shilpa Shetty is trained in Bharatanatyam, a classical dance form from South India. This classical dance is known for its intricate footwork, expressive gestures (mudras), and storytelling through dance. Shilpa Shetty’s training in Bharatanatyam reflects her deep appreciation for Indian cultural heritage and arts. The diva also performs Bharatnatyam on the Super Dancer set and in her gym with her trainer, showing her stunning classic moves.

Shilpa Shetty and Tara Sutaria are trained in traditional classical dance forms to enhance their skills as performers and underscore their appreciation for diverse cultural expressions through dance.