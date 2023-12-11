Divya Khosla Kumar Goes Bold In Black Deep Neck Mini Dress with Gloves

Divya Khosla Kumar, the stunning social media sensation, never fails to grab attention in the news headlines with her every glam. She has the knack to pull every look to perfection with her styling sense and exquisite wardrobe collection. Bringing out the best from her collections, the diva, this time shows her bold and sensational avatar in a black mini dress that would leave you split. Let’s take a look below.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Black Mini Dress

Taking to her Instagram handle, the Yaariyan 2 actress drops some sensational photos of herself in a bold black avatar. She wore a black shimmery mini dress. The extremely low plunging neckline enhances her burst, followed by the cut-out details around her curves, giving her an attractive appearance. The mini dress style raises the hotness bar in the stunning look. In contrast, the matching shimmery gloves give her an enchanting appearance.

Divya Khosla Kumar opts for an open wet hairstyle, giving her appearance an extra dose of sensuousness. The shiny eye shadow, rosy shine cheeks and glossy lips increase the glamour quotient. At the same time, black heels complement her appearance. Throughout the photos, Divya Khosla Kumar shows her bold and jaw-dropping side, making fans drool over her hotness in the mini dress.

