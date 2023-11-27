Divya Khosla Kumar Goes Trendy In Crop Top And Embellished Skirt, See Here

Divya Khosla Kumar, the stunning beauty of Bollywood, recently made it to the headlines for her performance in the film Yaariyan 2. Other than her acting stint, she is a true fashionista who keeps her fans engaged through her stunning appearances in different styles on her social media. Today, she unveils her trendy wardrobe collection of crop tops and embellished skirts.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Trendy Fashion

So refreshing! Divya has a knack for bringing out the best with her styling sense. The actress makes a trendy fashion moment as she pairs the charm of a white crop top with the elegance of a traditionally embellished skirt. The multi-colour printed skirt with hand embellishments gives her white top a pop appearance. With this indo-western fusion, Divya Khosla Kumar creates a trendsetter fashion.

The grand catch of Divya’s look is the beautiful red and green emerald necklace piece that solely elevates the overall appearance, making it a masterpiece. She opts for a high ponytail to get that comfy and modern-day look. Her beautiful eyes adorned with black kajal look beautiful. With rosy cheeks and pink lips, she completes her enchanting trendy glam.

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s trendy fusion glam