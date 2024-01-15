Divya Khosla Kumar is pure divine in sheer black saree and halter neck blouse design [Photos]

Divya Khosla Kumar stole the spotlight with her timeless traditional style, showcasing an exquisite black sheer saree adorned with a classic embroidered border. The real showstopper? Her stylish halter neck blouse, a true masterpiece, heavily embellished and featuring a trendy cutout design. The combination of the elegant saree and the statement blouse created a perfect blend of sophistication and contemporary allure.

Her beauty game was on point, with a sleek hairbun adding a touch of grace. The sleek eyebrows framed her face beautifully, while her eyes took center stage with gorgeous dramatic kohl, making them truly mesmerizing. A bindi and nude pink lips rounded off the makeup, striking a balance between bold and subtle.

Check out:

Accessories played a key role in completing the look. Divya carried a stunning handbag that perfectly complemented the ensemble, adding an extra touch of glamour. The addition of beautiful black bangles provided the perfect finishing touch, enhancing the traditional charm of the overall look.

In essence, Divya Khosla Kumar’s traditional avatar is a masterclass in blending contemporary fashion with timeless elegance. Her black sheer saree and embellished halter neck blouse combo is not just an outfit; it’s a celebration of style, grace, and a dash of drama. If you’re eyeing this look, consider it a lesson in how to turn heads at any event while embracing the richness of traditional attire.