Divya Khosla Kumar keeps her airport runway style intact in all black casual set [Photos]

Hold on to your boarding passes, fashionistas, because Divya Khosla Kumar just showed us how to keep our airport runway style soaring high! The director of “Yaariyan” stepped onto the tarmac looking nothing short of stunning in an all-black ensemble that had us all doing double takes.

Divya opted for a black bralette that exuded casual chic, proving that comfort and style can go hand in hand when you are jet-setting. Paired with black joggers, she effortlessly nailed the athleisure trend. But wait, there’s more! She topped off her look with a stylish black jacket that added that extra layer of coolness. It’s safe to say she had us all taking notes on how to master the art of airport fashion.

But it doesn’t end there! Divya Khosla Kumar knows that accessories are the passport to completing any runway-worthy look. She slung on a stylish bag that was not just a fashion statement but also practical for carrying all her travel essentials. Because when you’re globe-trotting, you need to look good while staying organized!

Check out photos:

Let’s talk makeup, shall we? Divya went for the less-is-more approach with minimal makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through. Black shades added a touch of mystery, making us all wonder what adventures awaited her at her destination. And her long, flowing hair left us with a serious case of hair envy. When it comes to airport fashion, comfort is key, but that doesn’t mean you can’t look effortlessly stylish, and Divya Khosla Kumar has certainly shown us how it’s done.

Sharing her airport look with her followers, she teased about her travel destination with a sense of excitement that had us all guessing. Whether she’s jetting off for work or leisure, one thing’s for sure – Divya Khosla Kumar’s airport style is always on point, and she’s an inspiration for all of us aspiring to look chic and comfortable while on the move. So, the next time you’re catching a flight, take a page from Divya’s fashion book and slay the airport runway with your style!