Divya Khosla Kumar Looks The Cutest In Leather Pant And Top With White Boots

The heartthrob of the town, Divya Khosla Kumar, never fails to capture attention with her charismatic personality and her skills to carry out different looks effortlessly wherever she goes. From embracing ethereal ethnic outfits to donning bodycon dresses, she has the knack to pull off every look to perfection. And this time, she captures attention with her cuteness in the not-so-casual look.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Cute Look

Wow, wow and wow! Celebrating the Christmas vibe, the Yaariyan 2 actress dropped some cute photos of herself. In the images, she can be seen wearing a greenish-black skinny turtle neck top with full sleeves and matching leather pants. With the matching hat, she completes her overall cheeky look. With this stunning outfit, the actress defines her picturesque figure.

But wait, that’s not all! Divya Khosla Kumar opts for white below-knee boot heels, giving her a trendy and attractive appearance. At the same time, the grey sling bang goes well with her overall appearance. The highlight of her look is that she ditched heavy accessories and makeup to glam up. Her short hairstyle and rosy makeup glow make her look the cutest. In this overall look, Divya is stealing our hearts with her cuteness.

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s cuteness in the latest pictures? Drop your views in the comments box below.