Divya Khosla Kumar makes a case for peplum beige leather jacket

Divya Khosla Kumar, a vision of winter elegance, conquered the chilly winds with a fashion statement that’s both chic and cozy. The Bollywood diva recently stepped out in a knee-length peplum leather jacket that not only defied the winter blues but also exuded vintage vibes we can’t help but adore.

Decoding Divya Khosla Kumar’s look

The Cody jacket, designed with a peplum-like waistband, adds a touch of sophistication and timeless glamour to Divya’s ensemble. The cool knee-length design doesn’t just shield against the winter chill; it elevates the entire look to a level of casual yet refined fashion.

The marriage of leather details with the wool construction is a stroke of sartorial genius. While the leather adds a chic and contemporary edge to the outfit, the wool ensures that Divya remains warm without compromising on style—a perfect blend of fashion and function.

Take a quick glance:

Teaming this gorgeous coat with her beautiful wavy hairdo, Divya Khosla Kumar keeps it effortlessly stylish. The minimal makeup choice accentuates her natural beauty, allowing the outfit to take center stage. And what’s an airport look without the right accessories? Divya chose chocolate brown heels and a stunning Louis Vuitton handbag to complement her ensemble, adding the perfect finishing touches to her travel-ready style.

As we navigate through the winter season, Divya Khosla Kumar’s peplum leather jacket becomes a beacon of inspiration for those seeking warmth without sacrificing style. It’s a reminder that winter fashion can be as bold and glamorous as any other season, and with the right coat, you can conquer the cold while turning heads. Here’s to braving the winter winds in style, just like Divya Khosla Kumar.