Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Hearts Flutter In White Kurta, Lehenga Skirt, And Dupatta With Choker Necklace Set

Divya Khosla Kumar never misses a chance to slay with her traditional outfit. The diva makes a gorgeous look in a white kurta, lehenga skirt, and dupatta with a choker necklace set.

Author: Shatakshi Ganguly
22 Sep,2023 00:05:20
Indian actress and director Divya Khosla Kumar is gearing up for her upcoming film Yaariyan 2, which is the sequel to the 2014 film Yaariyan starring Himansh Kohli and Rakul Preet Singh. Amidst that, the actress enjoys the festive vibe, visiting places in the town. And this time, Divya made a stunning appearance at Aayush and Arpita’s home for Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations.

Divya Khosla Kumar For Ganesh Chaturthi Celebrations

The 35-year-old Ganesh Chaturthi celebrations visit Salman Khan’s sister Arpita Khan and his brother-in-law Aayush Sharma’s residence. She appeared in a divine look, wearing a traditional outfit.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Stunning Look In White Lehenga Set

Yaariyan 2 actress is looking gorgeous in this white outfit. The V-neckline full-sleeves short white kurta with gold embellishments looks beautiful, which she pairs with a lehenga skirt with a gold border. And lastly, a see-through dupatta completes her look. She exudes pure elegance in the gorgeousness of the white lehenga set.

Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Hearts Flutter In White Kurta, Lehenga Skirt, And Dupatta With Choker Necklace Set 854007

Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Hearts Flutter In White Kurta, Lehenga Skirt, And Dupatta With Choker Necklace Set 854008

Divya Khosla Kumar Makes Hearts Flutter In White Kurta, Lehenga Skirt, And Dupatta With Choker Necklace Set 854009

But wait, there is more! Divya opts for a white pearl and ruby choker necklace with stud earrings. The silver bangles and huge ring complete her look. Her stunning, clean hairstyle gives her an elegant look. The smokey-winged eyes, rosy cheeks, and glossy lips elevate her enchanting appearance. Divya flaunts her beautiful smile in striking poses like a princess in the photos.

About The Author
Shatakshi Ganguly

An ardent writer with a cinephile heart, who likes to theorise every screenplay beyond roots. When not writing, she can be seen scrutinizing books and trekking in the mountains.

