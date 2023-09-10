Divya Khosla Kumar Poses In Pink Polka Dots Saree And Floral Blouse, Checkout Photos

Movies | Celebrities

Divya Khosla Kumar Poses In Pink Polka Dots Saree And Floral Blouse

In the latest Instagram dump, the well-known Divya Khosla Kumar is making hearts flutter in a pink polka dots saree and floral blouse. Check it out below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
10 Sep,2023 04:20:52
The gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is not unknown to turning heads with her stunning fashion moments. Once again, the diva is back in the fashion game with a beautiful pink hue in a traditional avatar.

For the promotions of her upcoming film Yaariyan 2, a sequel to the romance drama Yaariyan in 2014. For the promotions, Divya landed in the city of joy, Kolkata, embracing her ethnicity in a six-yard drape.

The gorgeous actress and director, Divya, can be seen wearing a pink polka dots saree with a contrasting white floral blouse with puffy sleeves with the help of saree draper Nisha Desai. The white and pink combination blends perfectly to grab our attention. The actress opts for white pearl earrings from Dori (Meghna Maniar).

But wait, there is more to this alluring look. The actress elevates her enchanting appearance with a half-tied hairstyle, basic eye makeover, and pink lips. The toe-point white heels give her an uplifting appearance. With the Christian Dior Vintage handbag, the diva adds a statement.

Divya Khosla Kumar poses for alluring clicks in the series of pictures, embracing her beauty in the beautiful six-yard drape.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s upcoming film Yaariyan 2 will hit theatres on 20th October 2023.

So, did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s alluring glow in pink polka dots saree? Share your views with us in the comments.

Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

