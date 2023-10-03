Movies | Celebrities

Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Charm In Floral Blouse And Green Skirt, Take Goals

Divya Khosla Kumar is a heartthrob actress and director. In the latest photos, the diva radiates charm in a floral blouse and green skirt. Check out photos and take cues to style yourself.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
03 Oct,2023 21:30:43
The beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar is busy promoting her upcoming film Yaariyan 2 and often makes head-turning fashion moments with her amazing wardrobe choices. This time, she is radiating charm in the nature color, green, wearing a floral blouse and skirt. Let’s take a look at the whole look.

Divya Khosla Kumar In Blouse And Skirt

Wow, wow, and how! Divya Khosla looks alluring in the nature color, green snapped outside a reality show set for promotions. The diva styles herself in a beautiful, colorful blouse. The slip pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulder with a sultry butterfly neckline. She pairs the look with a plain green and neon printed skirt. With the all-green look, Divya radiates irresistible charm.

Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Charm In Floral Blouse And Green Skirt, Take Goals 857829

Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Charm In Floral Blouse And Green Skirt, Take Goals 857830

Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Charm In Floral Blouse And Green Skirt, Take Goals 857831

Divya style doesn’t end here! She opts for an open curls hairstyle secured with a pearl hair band. The rosy cheekbones and pink lipstick add to her prettiness. She ditched accessories to let her green look grab our attention. The beautiful, customized, colorful sling bag completes her look. In the bright daylight, Divya shines brighter with her charm and beautiful smile.

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s bright look in the green outfit? Let us know in the comments.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

