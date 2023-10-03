Divya Khosla Kumar Radiates Charm In Floral Blouse And Green Skirt, Take Goals

Highlights

Divya Khosla Kumar snapped outside the reality show set for promotions.

Divya Khosla radiates charm in a green outfit.

Divya ditches accessories and makeup to style her look.

The beautiful Divya Khosla Kumar is busy promoting her upcoming film Yaariyan 2 and often makes head-turning fashion moments with her amazing wardrobe choices. This time, she is radiating charm in the nature color, green, wearing a floral blouse and skirt. Let’s take a look at the whole look.

Divya Khosla Kumar In Blouse And Skirt

Wow, wow, and how! Divya Khosla looks alluring in the nature color, green snapped outside a reality show set for promotions. The diva styles herself in a beautiful, colorful blouse. The slip pattern accentuates her beautiful shoulder with a sultry butterfly neckline. She pairs the look with a plain green and neon printed skirt. With the all-green look, Divya radiates irresistible charm.

Divya style doesn’t end here! She opts for an open curls hairstyle secured with a pearl hair band. The rosy cheekbones and pink lipstick add to her prettiness. She ditched accessories to let her green look grab our attention. The beautiful, customized, colorful sling bag completes her look. In the bright daylight, Divya shines brighter with her charm and beautiful smile.

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s bright look in the green outfit? Let us know in the comments.