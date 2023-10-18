Divya Khosla Kumar Seeks Blessings With 'Yaariyan 2' Gang At Golden Temple, Check Out Photos

The gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is actively promoting her upcoming film Yaariyan 2. She has been snapped every day in the town, promoting her film with full enthusiasm. Earlier, she was seen dancing in a flash mob before the release of her film song ‘Suit Patiala.’ And now she has reached the Golden temple to take blessings from ‘Waheguruji.’

Divya Khosla Kumar Seeks Blessings At Golden Temple

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya Khosla Kumar shares a glimpse of herself seeking blessings from ‘Waheguruji’ with her team members. In the series of photos, she can be posing on the steps of the temple near the water body as she joins her hand.

While she poses with the other lead cast of the film, Pearl V Puri and Yash Daasguptaa. The trio opts for a traditional avatar to take blessings at the Golden Temple. Throughout the photos, all the team members look grounded and simple in the holy place.

While Divya looks beautiful in sharara, she wore a sparkling green peplum kurta with matching sharara pants and a pink chunni. In contrast, the boys don black and yellow kurta, respectively. On the other hand, Yaariyan 2 is set to release on 20 October 2023.

