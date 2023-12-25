Divya Khosla Kumar Shines Like Star In Embellished Bralette And Palazzo, See Here

Be it a bodycon dress, sultry mini skirt, or ethereal saree, Divya Khosla Kumar has the knack to pull every look to perfection with her top-notch fashion sense. She is among the most awaited stars on the red carpet of events, functions and parties. However, this time, Divya turned into a show stealer during her performance in Dubai with her sparkling appearance in an embellished outfit.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Embellished Look

Taking to her Instagram handle, Divya shares a bunch of photos of herself as she gets dressed like a sparkling star in a golden and red outfit. The diva wore a butterfly neckline bralette blouse embellished with golden stones and emerald accentuating her jaw-dropping collarbones. The net sleeves look stylish. She pairs her look with the bold red palazzo pants, giving her a vibrant and comfortable look. This contrast of vibrant colours looks attractive.

But wait, that’s not all! Divya Khosla opted for a red emerald golden stud earrings complementing with her outfit. The extremely high ponytail gives her look a cool touch. Her eyes, decorated with golden and black eyeliner, look sparkling. At the same time, the shiny cheeks and bold red lips look glamorous. In the jaw-dropping snapshots, Divya Khosla Kumar makes us swoon with her enchanting appearance. The actress got dressed for her stage performance in UAE’s one of the biggest arenas.

