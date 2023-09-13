Movies | Celebrities

Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Bengali Beauty In White Saree, Red Puffy Blouse, Gold Accessories, And Classy Gajra

Divya Khosla Kumar loves fashion and style. The diva, this time, turns Bengali beauty in a white saree, red puffy sleeves blouse, accessories, and classy Gajra.

Author: Aarti Tiwari
13 Sep,2023 00:05:10
Divya Khosla Kumar, the well-known Indian actress and director, often treats her fans with her mesmerizing fashion choices. This time, the diva turns Bengali beauty in the traditional white saree and red blouse for the promotions of her upcoming film Yaariyan 2.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Bengali Style

In the series of pictures shared her on the Instagram handle, the diva turns Bengali beauty wearing an off-white cotton saree from Vilasa Bengal paired contrastingly with a bold red blouse, having puffy sleeves and frills around the neckline like a typical Bengali girl.

But wait, there is more! Divya adorns her Bengali glam with a gold necklace, earrings, and red bangles. The simple eye makeup, rosy cheeks, bold lips, and small red bindi add an extra dose of charisma. But the grand catch of her appearance is the sleek low bun decorated with a classy gajra. In the caption, the diva says, “Laali bani Bengali Bala.”

EP Commercials professional photographers caught the Bengali beauty in the alluring traditional Bengla glam. Her mesmerizing ‘aadaye’ and expressions exude her ethereal side. She posed on the streets of Kolkata, showcasing her quirkiness in the moments.

The upcoming film Yaariyan 2 will hit theatres on 20th October 2023. It is the sequel to 2014’s romance drama Yaariyan.

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s Bengali beauty glam? Let us know in the comments box below.

