Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Muse In Floral Print Short Kurta And Pencil Pant With Rose Bun, See Here

Divya Khosla Kumar is a heartthrob beauty in the town. For the promotions of her upcoming film, the actress opts for a floral shirt, kurta and pencil pants. Check out the photos below

Author: Aarti Tiwari
19 Oct,2023 03:05:35
credit: Divya Khosla Kumar Instagram

The gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Yaariyan 2 with all the enthusiasm. On the other hand, with her promotional looks, she is setting a new fashion standard from ethnic outfits to western fits. Yet again, her contemporary, traditional fashion in her kurta and pants looks alluring for Ahmedabad promotions. Let’s check out her full glam.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Kurta and Pant Style

Mind-blowing! Divya Khosla again set the stage on fire with her contemporary traditional fashion. The actress dons a beautiful green floral bageecha print short kurta with the tailored to perfection pencil pants. The beautiful handcraft on the fabric looks alluring. In contrast, the colourful applique heritage embroidery with fringe details adds to the desired vibrancy. This beautiful outfit is from the Pallavi Jaipur clothing brand.

But wait, there is more! Divya Khosla adorns her look with the diamond embellished beautiful necklace. In contrast, the gold bangles look beautiful on her hands. The sleek high bun embellished with red rose flowers gives her queen vibes. She completes her glam with rosy cheeks, pink lips and a beautiful bindi. With the high heels, she elevates her appearance. She turns muse with her contemporary touch to her traditional look.

She captioned her post, “Ahmedabad Dhanyevad for giving bahut bahut pyar aur samman to your #Yaariyan2 ke Yaars Enjoyed Best Garba ever of my life #garbalook #divyakhoslakumar #2daystogo #yaariyan2.”

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s new glam in a short kurta and pants? Let us know in the comments box.

About The Author
Aarti Tiwari

Aarti Jaikar Tiwari is a passionate writer. She is quite fond of writing and exploring new depth with the strength of tip of her pen. A lover of masala entertainment content and talent brought her in this field.

