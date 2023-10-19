Divya Khosla Kumar Turns Muse In Floral Print Short Kurta And Pencil Pant With Rose Bun, See Here

The gorgeous Divya Khosla Kumar is currently busy promoting her upcoming film Yaariyan 2 with all the enthusiasm. On the other hand, with her promotional looks, she is setting a new fashion standard from ethnic outfits to western fits. Yet again, her contemporary, traditional fashion in her kurta and pants looks alluring for Ahmedabad promotions. Let’s check out her full glam.

Divya Khosla Kumar’s Kurta and Pant Style

Mind-blowing! Divya Khosla again set the stage on fire with her contemporary traditional fashion. The actress dons a beautiful green floral bageecha print short kurta with the tailored to perfection pencil pants. The beautiful handcraft on the fabric looks alluring. In contrast, the colourful applique heritage embroidery with fringe details adds to the desired vibrancy. This beautiful outfit is from the Pallavi Jaipur clothing brand.

But wait, there is more! Divya Khosla adorns her look with the diamond embellished beautiful necklace. In contrast, the gold bangles look beautiful on her hands. The sleek high bun embellished with red rose flowers gives her queen vibes. She completes her glam with rosy cheeks, pink lips and a beautiful bindi. With the high heels, she elevates her appearance. She turns muse with her contemporary touch to her traditional look.

She captioned her post, “Ahmedabad Dhanyevad for giving bahut bahut pyar aur samman to your #Yaariyan2 ke Yaars Enjoyed Best Garba ever of my life #garbalook #divyakhoslakumar #2daystogo #yaariyan2.”

Did you like Divya Khosla Kumar’s new glam in a short kurta and pants? Let us know in the comments box.