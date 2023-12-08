Divya Khosla Kumar turns wowzie in baby pink cup mini dress

Divya Khosla Kumar, renowned for directing the film ‘Yaariyan,’ stunned with a captivating and chic ensemble for ELLE magazine shoot. The focal point of her look was a gorgeous baby pink mini satin crepe dress that exuded a playful and barbie-like charm. The dress, sourced from the collection of designer Alex Perry, is priced at a noteworthy ‘1600 USD’, showcasing its exclusive and high-end appeal.

A closer look at the outfit

The outfit is carefully crafted piece of art. The sweetheart cup design is a standout feature, not only adding a touch of sophistication but also sculpting and lifting the bust with internal corsetry, moulded cups, a curved bodice, and sharp diagonal straps. The micro mini hemline of the dress adds a flirty yet elegant touch, elongating Divya Khosla Kumar’s legs and making a bold statement in contemporary fashion.

Complementing the dress with finesse, the director-turned-actress paired it with Jimmy Choo sandals adorned with delicate floral work, showcasing her keen sense of style and attention to detail. The choice of minimal accessories and a neatly tied bun for her hair accentuated the overall refined aesthetic, allowing the dress to shine as the focal point. With subtle and minimal makeup, Khosla Kumar embraced a natural and timeless beauty, emphasizing the dress’s classic appeal.

The Alex Perry creation not only signifies a seamless blend of glamour and subtlety but also marks Divya Khosla Kumar’s transition from being a director to a prominent figure in the fashion scene. Beyond the silver screen, she emerges as a style icon, navigating the realms of both cinematic and sartorial excellence. This recent fashion display not only celebrates her evolving role in the entertainment industry but also positions her as a trendsetter, proving that her influence extends beyond the director’s chair into the world of fashion.